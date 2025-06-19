“Everything we do is done with love” – Staverton CE Primary School shines in SIAMS inspection

Staverton CE Primary School, part of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), has been praised during a recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) for creating “a loving, purposeful environment where pupils and adults thrive.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SIAMS inspections evaluate how effectively schools foster a strong Christian ethos, setting the foundations for ensuring pupils, staff, and the wider community can flourish.

The report highlights how the school’s Christian vision - “Above all be loving, this ties everything together perfectly”- underpins every aspect of school life. The inspector also noted “a culture of love and acceptance throughout the school… it is at the heart of the school’s actions, creating a happy and harmonious place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, it was found that “school leaders have created a culture where adults and pupils are understood, well cared for and valued...there is a strong sense of family, where people look after each other.”

Staverton CE Primary School pupils

Ruth Nelmes, Headteacher at Staverton CE Primary School, said: “At Staverton, everything we do is done with love for our pupils and our community. Every decision we make and every action we carry out comes back to this.

“We are incredibly proud that our deeply embedded values and our nurturing family ethos have been recognised in this way.”

Additional highlights from the report included:

“Collective worship is an integral part of the life of the school. It inspires, raises spirits and develops a curiosity about the world.”

“Pupils are passionate and active in looking after their neighbours and God’s world.”

“Pupils and adults grow together with honesty, compassion and respect… this is a safe, happy and successful place to learn.”

“Driven by the vision, leaders encourage pupils to have a strong voice and to act on their beliefs and passions...pupils organise worship, playtime games, environmental campaigns and helping with local charities. These lead to talents being discovered, a strong sense of responsibility being developed, and friendships blossoming.”

“The wide range of extra-curricular activities, such as eco club, music lessons and sports activities, allow further exploration of talents. Visits to places beyond the local area, develop confidence and instil a thirst for knowledge.”

Staverton CE Primary School pupils

The report also praised the “strong partnerships” that enhance school life. Stating that “the diocese, local church and other organisations enrich the spiritual lives of the community,” and “Peterborough Diocese Education Trust strengthens the school’s work. It provides a wealth of training, support and challenge for both leaders and staff...[and there are] positive bonds with other local church schools, enabling the sharing of resources and ideas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO at PDET, said: “This latest SIAMS report is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of everyone at Staverton.

“The school is a shining example of what it means to live out our Christian values every single day, ensuring that the fundamental foundations are in place to enable everyone to learn and flourish together.

“We’re also proud to see the impact that working together in partnership across our Trust family and beyond has had on strengthening this vibrant school community.”