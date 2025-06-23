Celebrating INWED 2025: Empowering the next generation of women engineers at Silverstone Park

As the world marks International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) 2025, Silverstone Park is proud to reflect on a week that brought its long-standing commitment to engineering education and gender diversity into sharp focus.

Last Tuesday 17 June, students from the Northampton School for Girls took part in a hands-on engineering experience at Silverstone Park, hosted through our established Schools Programme and supported by the newly launched Women’s Innovation Network (WIN).

The timing couldn’t have been more powerful — falling just weeks after WIN’s official launch and days before INWED, whose 2025 theme, #TogetherWeEngineer, feels especially resonant.

Throughout the morning, young women engaged directly with professionals from high-tech companies based at Silverstone Park including the Digital Manufacturing Centre, Dumarey Green Power, Nicab, Silverstone Composites and the National College for Motorsport, hearing first-hand about career paths, challenges and opportunities in engineering.

Northampton School for Girls students inside Nicab which niches in manufacturing premier grade cable and wiring harnesses for life saving medical equipment, defence and even the Las Vegas Sphere from its base at Silverstone Park

The event is the latest chapter in a story of consistent investment in future talent.

During the last academic year alone, the Schools Programme, delivered in partnership with Ahead Partnership, facilitated over 6,500 meaningful encounters between students and industry volunteers.

With WIN now in place — providing inspiration, networking and community for aspiring female engineers — that impact is set to grow even stronger.

We were thrilled to welcome ITV Anglia to the event, who filmed on the day and featured the visit in their 6pm news bulletin, further amplifying the message of inclusivity and opportunity in engineering.

Northampton School for Girl students inside the Digital Manufacturing Centre which specialises in engineering and manufacturing lightweight but exceptionally strong components for space and automotive applications from its HQ at Silverstone Park

Chantal-Lawren Welch, Marketing Manager at Silverstone Park, said: “This isn’t about one-off gestures — this is about sustained, joined-up action."

“We’ve laid the groundwork through years of successful engagement.

"Now with WIN, we’re doubling down on making sure young women know there’s a place for them in this sector.”

As we celebrate the stories of women engineers around the globe today, Silverstone Park remains committed to creating space, visibility, and opportunity for the next generation — starting right here in our community.

To watch the news feature please CLICK HERE.