Acorn Day Nursery at Burton Latimer awarded prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag with Distinction

Acorn Day Nursery at Burton Latimer is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award 2025 with Distinction, recognising its outstanding commitment to environmental education and sustainability.

This prestigious accolade celebrates the nursery’s year-long dedication to eco-learning, outdoor exploration, and hands-on sustainability projects. Children at the nursery have actively engaged in growing their own fruits and vegetables, learning about soil and composting, and caring for nature at the nursery’s allotment.

The Eco-Schools assessors praised the nursery’s approach, stating: “We loved hearing about your notable success in promoting a real understanding of nature, plants and lifecycles amongst your children by involving them in gardening activities and having them grow their own plants, fruits, and vegetables. Even better that they have spent time at your allotment learning about composting, the types of soil, the importance of weeding and nurturing plants, protecting plants and even making biodegradable plant pots out of recycled paper!”

This award is more than a badge of honour, it reflects the nursery’s deep-rooted values and its role in shaping environmentally conscious young minds. Through practical, creative activities, children are learning how to live sustainably and gaining confidence that their actions can make a real difference.

Helen, Nursery Manager at Acorn Burton Latimer, shared: “We’re thrilled to see our children and team members recognised as eco-champions. Their enthusiasm and curiosity have driven this success, and we’re excited to continue nurturing their love for nature and sustainability”

About Acorn Early Years Foundation

Acorn is a charitable social enterprise providing high-quality childcare and early education across Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire. With a strong emphasis on outdoor learning, emotional wellbeing, and sustainability, Acorn nurtures children to become confident, caring, and environmentally aware individuals. If you are interested in a space for your child you can contact the nursery directly on - 01536 726700 or email [email protected]