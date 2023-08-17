A Levels: Excellent A Level results achieved at Northampton High School GDST

Our heartfelt congratulations go to all of our A Level students this year. They are celebrating outstanding successes across the board with an astonishing 12% of results at A* grade, over 44% A*- A grade and over 76% A*- B grade. Their impressive commitment to their studies coupled with their wonderful support for one another have been central pillars of these superb outcomes. They would also be the first to acknowledge, with deep appreciation, the expertise and commitment of their teachers who embody the school motto of ‘we believe in each and every one of our girls, and they believe in themselves’. Their success is richly deserved.

Many congratulations to our students on their achievements in the 2023 A Level results, which are the culmination of their hard work and commitment and the dedication and expertise of their teachers. The grades that our students have received today will set them up for the next defining step in their educational journey – be that through university, college, or a different pathway altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a superb set of results and some of these young people have surpassed all expectations. It is no wonder that over 70% will be heading off to their first-choice university and further to this we have maintained our success rate of successful applications to Russell Group Universities and medical schools with over 60% of students heading to these prestigious destinations. This is despite a more challenging year for competitive entry courses. Six students are going to study Medicine at Hull, York, Leicester, Lincoln, Nottingham, Southampton and Sunderland.

Head Girl Chelsea celebrates a fantastic set of results (A*, A, A) with Head, Dr May Lee

We are particularly pleased by the broad range of interests shown by Northampton High students, which is reflected in many of their university course choices. A few highlights include: Roseanna B (Physics with Astrophysics at Bristol), Isobel D (Anthropology and Archaeology at Durham), Chelsea H (European Politics at King’s College London), Kathryn L (Geology with a Year Abroad at Imperial College London), Anna M (Criminology at Manchester), Lucy S (Materials Science & Engineering with Industrial Experience at Birmingham), Mia W (Fashion Contour at University of Arts London), Ana S (Chinese Studies and Spanish Studies at Lancaster) and Charlotte H and Olivia R (Natural Sciences with Placement Year at Lancaster and Durham respectively).

As ever, the results and destinations reflect brilliantly on the commitment and hard work of our students, our inspirational teachers and the huge efforts made by all members of staff. We judge our success at Northampton High School not just by how we stretch and challenge the most able, but by how we nurture and enthuse those for whom academic work is more demanding. A specific mention to our 12 students (24% of cohort) who achieved three or more A*/A grades at A Level – well done to Vidushi B, Roseanna B, Abhisri C, Grace H, Chelsea H, Gaia H, Kathryn L, Anna M, Olivia R, Lucy S, Mei Lai S, and Beatrice V.

We are delighted to be able to congratulate the amazing Class of 2023 for their many achievements and to wish them well as they move on to the next phase of their lives with our full support and our very best wishes for the future. It is always sad to say goodbye, but they leave Northampton High having made valuable contributions to the school and wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr May Lee, Head, summed up the mood of the school: “We are delighted that the effort and dedication that our students have shown is reflected in their outcomes. Every single student has worked tirelessly over a great number of years, and they are now able to move on to the next stage in their education with the sense of achievement and recognition that they all so richly deserve.”

“It is particularly pleasing to see those students who did better than expected, which demonstrates not only their dedication but also the proven added value of our growth mindset mentality at Northampton High.”

“There is great breadth of variety in the courses that our students will be going on to study and our cocurricular and subject breadth allows pupils to explore their passions, whilst our careers and UCAS support programmes allow students to also benefit from fantastic university and higher education pathways. At Northampton High, we believe strongly that every girl should have access to top universities. I am delighted that the hard work of students, staff and families has again paid off. There will be lots of bright futures for our students who will stand shoulder to shoulder with the brightest and best in the country. I could not be prouder of this group of students for their unshakable positivity and resilience.”