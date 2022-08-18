A-Level results day 2022: Four Northampton High School students will study medicine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton High School is celebrating after a strong set of A-Level results, enabling four of its students to study medicine.

Another student will also take up a place at the University of Cambridge and another will read law at the University of Nottingham.

Dr May Lee head teacher at the school said: “I congratulate the students on making it through an incredibly tough two years. They were unable to sit GCSEs in 2020 and

Northampton High School students celebrate success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

so this summer’s examinations were the first external assessments they took.

“Our students have shown true resilience, worked with maturity and perseverance, and their results are a real credit to them.”

At the school, 77 percent of students achieved all A*-B grades, and 27 percent gained three or more A*/A grades.

Notable achievements:

Northampton High School students celebrate success.

● Florence, who has secured a place to read Theology, Religion & Philosophy of Religion at University of Cambridge.

● Jodie, who has secured a place to study History at the University of Bristol. She was Head Girl, contributing editor for school magazine, a member of the school debating team and also a keen sportswoman playing for the first team at Towcester’s Hockey Club. She adds three A*s for A Level and an A* in EPQ to her achievements.

● Impressively, four students from the Class of 2022 have secured places to study Medicine including Shreya, former Deputy Head Girl for Student Services, who achieved top grades in all her subjects (three A*s for A Level, A* in EPQ, and A in Core Maths AS Level). Shreya combined her A Level studies alongside being captain of the school badminton team and completing a Diploma in Classical Indian Dance.

● Aspiring lawyer, Zara, is heading for Nottingham to read Law armed with A*A*A in A Levels and A* in EPQ. In addition, she is an accomplished musician who plays harp.

● Isobel performed equally well and achieved A*AAA in her four A Levels. She continues her studies at the University of St Andrews, where she will be reading International Relations.