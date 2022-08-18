A-Level results day 2022: Quinton House students celebrate ‘incredible’ results​​​​​​​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school says stand out results include three straight A* A-Level grades from their head boy who has secured a place at Warwick University to read history.

And it says students have benefitted from two years of personalised learning plans and professional mentors during what has proved to be a tumultuous and uncertain time for them.

A spokesperson said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students who picked up their A Level results this morning after a very tumultuous and uncertain few years. The resilience shown by all of them has been truly astounding and they could not be more deserving of the grades that they have achieved today.

Quinton House students celebrate.

“Studying within our University-style Sixth Form village, our Year 13s have benefited from personalised learning plans, professional mentors and tailored work placements, providing every student with real-world experience combined with a bespoke educational journey unique to them.

“We would like to recognise the magnificent achievement of our Head Boy Will S who secured three A* grades in History, English and Psychology and will now journey across to Warwick University to read History. Will also completed an Extended Project Qualification that was graded as an A and was a wonderful piece of work.

“Clara O achieved two A* grades in Biology and Chemistry and an A in Maths to secure her place at St Georges Medical School London to study Medicine after a gap year.

“Emma Y performed wonderfully to achieve grade A in both Biology and Maths and a B in Chemistry. She has chosen to continue to immerse herself in Biology and will venture to Nottingham University in 2023 following a gap year.

“Gaia W had a fantastic year and achieved a grade A in both Psychology and Photography as well as a B in English. Gaia now takes on the challenge of studying Psychology at Southampton University.

“Sam Shardlow secured two Distinctions for his BTEC Sport Diploma, an incredible achievement demonstrating exceptional commitment to the course over two years. He now ventures to Liverpool John M to study Sport Psychology.”

Mr Muskin headmaster said: “I am delighted to acknowledge the dedication and resilience shown by the year 13 students at Quinton House. Their journey to the 2022 summer examinations has been rocky and unique. They have faced far too much uncertainty as they navigated their way through lockdowns, online learning and internally assessed GCSE grades.

“This summer they finally had their chance to perform and complete their journey. I would like to celebrate our students and their strength of character. They have all demonstrated a positive attitude to study and are courageous, honest and kind human beings well equipped for life. We are incredibly proud of them.

“We cannot thank our student’s families enough for trusting Quinton House with their children’s education and character development, many of our year 13’s have been in school since Nursery! We are proud of the tenacious young people they are, and we look forward to hearing about their impact on the world as they pursue their dreams.”