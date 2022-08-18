A-Level results day 2022: Northampton Academy celebrates as 89 percent of grades are A* to C

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton secondary school is celebrating as 89 percent of A-Level results this year have been graded between an A* and a C.

Northampton Academy has seen more than third of results (38 percent) achieving A*-A grades. 65 percent of entries achieved A*-B grades and 89 percent achieved A*-C grades.

Two students at the school, Oliwier Rawa and Alicia Lam, were awarded a highly impressive four and three A*s, respectively.

(Left to right): Genevieve Ayalogu, Oliwier Rawa and Fernando Redondo-De Diego.

A whopping 23 percent of students will be heading to Russell Group institutions including the University of Cambridge. Five students are going on to study medicine or dentistry.

Student successes include:

-Genevieve Ayalogu, who achieved an A* in Sociology and As in History and English Literature. Genevieve will be going on to read Human, Social and Political Sciences at Pembroke College, University of Cambridge.

-Oliwier Rawa, who achieved A*s in Computer Science, Maths, Further Maths and Physics. Oliwier will be taking up a place at the University of Warwick to study Computer Science.

Freya Ward.

-Alicia Lam, who achieved A*s in Biology, Chemistry and Maths. Alicia, who completed the school’s Nucleus VI Medical Programme, has secured a place at King’s College London to study Dentistry.

-Fernando Redondo-De Diego, who achieved A*s in Maths and Further Maths and an A in Physics. Fernando will be studying Civil Engineering at the University of Leeds.

-Diana Petruhina, who achieved A*s in Religious Studies and Sociology and an A in History. Diana is going on to study Law at the University of Warwick.

-Freya Ward, who achieved A*s in Maths and Sociology and a Distinction* in PE. Freya will be taking up a place at University Centre Bishop Burton to study Equine Health.

Chris Clyne principal at Northampton Academy, said: “The past few years have been a great challenge for young people across the country and I am incredibly proud of our Sixth Formers for the unwavering determination and commitment they have shown to their A-Level and equivalent studies.

“Their hard work and determination shines through in these results, of which they should all be very proud. They have shown real character to navigate every obstacle thrown at them.”