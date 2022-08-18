Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire school has congratulated students as they secure spots at universities and even a prestigious ballet school.

Elizabeth Woodville School, in Roade, says students receiving results have confirmed degree places for a range of subjects including English Literature, Law, Architecture and Business Management, as well as to high level and degree apprenticeship programmes such as Accountancy and Business Services, despite a “turbulent few years”.

The school also sent particular congratulations to students who studied vocational programmes this year as they achieved “some incredible results”.

Elizabeth Woodville School.

A Year 13 student also has secured a place at the Northern Ballet School in Manchester studying a three year level six diploma in professional dance specialising in ballet at the world renowned school.

Mrs Matharu headteacher of Elizabeth Woodville School said: “It has been a pleasure working with our Year 13 students and seeing so many of them excel during their time at EWS.

“These have been a testing few years and I would like to thank all the staff for their commitment in supporting students and their families.

“It is great to see so many of our students securing fantastic opportunities next year, not just at universities, but also with employers to follow degree apprenticeship programmes.

“We congratulate them and wish them every success as they move on.”