A-Level results day 2022: Two students off to Oxford as Guilsborough Academy records 100 percent pass rate
The school says almost one in five students gained a place a Russell Group university
Two students from a Northamptonshire school will soon be studying at the University of Oxford following excellent A-Level results.
Guilsborough Academy is celebrating after it recorded a 100 percent pass rate in this year’s exams.
The school says the vast majority of students will be studying at their first choice university, with almost one in five gaining a place at a Russell Group university.
Dean Mills director of Sixth Form said: “We are proud of the success our students have achieved during what has been the most challenging times. The resilience they have demonstrated has been exceptional.”
Simon Frazer principal added: “Our students deserve the excellent results they have achieved. Supported by our amazing staff, they have shown real determination and ambition.
“With a 100 percent pass rate for the examinations taken this year, we are looking forward to continuing our tradition of delivering high attainment.”