Ward manager and baby screening and immunisation team get DAISY Awards

A caring, kind, and inspirational ward manager, and an outstanding team that supports mothers and their babies with sensitive screening tests, have received DAISY Awards at Northampton General Hospital.

Debbie Curtis, Ward Manager of the hospital’s stroke unit, Allebone Ward, was nominated for a DAISY Leader Award by Staff Nurse Mathew Wright.

In his nomination he said:

“Sister Deb always promotes the Trusts values, however, and much more than this, she lives them. She actively encourages us all to care in a way no textbook could teach, it’s through her lived experiences, through loss, pain, joy, happiness and love, this is most definitely not only patient care, but the care of all, the families, and the colleagues.

Debbie Curtis, Ward Manager of Allebone Ward with her DAISY leader Award and her ward team

“She has made the last six years feel safe, inclusive and an amazing environment to thrive, support, and be supportive and supported.

“I would nominate her for a Damehood, but for now, the most wonderful and precious DAISY Award is fitting.”

Matron Emma Perkins, nominated the Antenatal and Newborn Screening and Maternity Services Immunisation Team for a DAISY Team award for the way they support families through newborn screening.

In her nomination she wrote:

The Antenatal and Newborn Screening and Maternity Services Immunisation Team with their DAISY Award

“This team consists of four midwives, four nurses, two phlebotomists, a failsafe officer, one maternity support worker and three clerical staff who all work tirelessly to give the best possible and most compassionate care to all the mothers and babies who enter their service.

“They are an excellent example of collaborative working, particularly where midwives and nurses work together, and have excellent working relationships with the wider maternity services team and beyond.

“The high quality of the screening service at NGH reflects the hard work and professionalism of all the staff. The team must be applauded for their sensitive, compassionate, and individualised care in giving families appropriate counselling and time to make the decision that is best for them.

“They support families through the most challenging and devastating of times. The immunisation team have also worked tirelessly to improve the uptake of vaccinations and are constantly thinking of new ways to increase the profile and offer of vaccinations.”

Interim Director of Nursing Jo Smith presented the awards on August 28.

She said: “I am delighted and very proud to be able to recognise both an outstanding ward manager and an outstanding team with DAISY Awards.

“Debbie clearly leads her team in an inspiring and very supportive way, championing excellent care for patients and their families whilst also providing a supportive and inclusive environment for her staff to work in.

“The Antenatal and Newborn Screening and Maternity Services Immunisation Team do a fantastic job delivering vital care whilst supporting families at what can be a difficult time.

"Debbie and the screening and immunisation team are both worthy winners of the DAISY Leader and Team Awards “

DAISY Awards were first launched in America in 1999 following the death of a patient Patrick J Barnes who had received outstanding care for a Disease Attacking the Immune System – which led to the name DAISY being adopted for the awards.

These awards are now embedded in hospitals across the UK as an internationally recognised achievement.

To nominate a nurse or midwife for a DAISY Award go to https://www.northamptongeneral.nhs.uk/Patients-and-Visitors/Staff-recognition/DAISY-awards.aspx

You can also nominate teams at Northampton General Hospital for an award if you want to thank more than one person for your care and support. Just mention the team on our nomination form.