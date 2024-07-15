‘Unity in Faith’ interfaith walk brings people together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every year, the Northampton InterFaith Forum (NIFF) organises a ‘Unity in Faith’ walk, to visit different places of worship in the town. This year the walk started at St Matthew’s Church, Kingsley Parade. A total of 30 walkers of all ages, drawn from the different faith communities of Northampton, met for a 12 noon start. We were honoured by the particiaption of the newly-elected Commissioner for Police and the Fire Service, Danielle Stone, and by the presence of Councillor Jane Birch, Deputy-Mayor.

We were shown round St Matthews Church and admired the works of art on display. From there we walked to the Central Mosque, and were welcomed by Imam Ashraf, who gave us a brief talk about Moslem beliefs and religious practices. We then walked to the Church of St Michael and All Angels with St Edmund, where the Romanian community was conducting a service. We were made very welcome, and everyone was impressed by the firendly, family-centred atmosphere.

Next stop was Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in the Kettering Road, where the Chinese Baptists were holding a service. We did not disturb them, but proceeded to the Hindu Mandir (Temple) in St Michael’s Road. We were given a short talk about Hinduism by Neelam Aggerwal, and then treated to a delcious vegetarian lunch. After that we walked to the Synagogue for afternoon tea. We were honoured there by the presence of the High Sheriff, Mrs Amy Crawfurd, JP, who talked about her office, and the value of interfaith activities. After tea and much chat, everyone left by about 4pm. A very enjoyable and interesting walk.

Daniel Tabor, Chair of Northampton InterFaith Forum, said, “Our thanks to the different places of worship for their warm welcome and generous hospitality. The ‘Unity in Faith‘ walk demonstartes the strength of community relations in our town.”

Daniel TaborChairNorthampton Interfaith Forum