‘Unity in Faith’ interfaith walk brings people together
We were shown round St Matthews Church and admired the works of art on display. From there we walked to the Central Mosque, and were welcomed by Imam Ashraf, who gave us a brief talk about Moslem beliefs and religious practices. We then walked to the Church of St Michael and All Angels with St Edmund, where the Romanian community was conducting a service. We were made very welcome, and everyone was impressed by the firendly, family-centred atmosphere.
Next stop was Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in the Kettering Road, where the Chinese Baptists were holding a service. We did not disturb them, but proceeded to the Hindu Mandir (Temple) in St Michael’s Road. We were given a short talk about Hinduism by Neelam Aggerwal, and then treated to a delcious vegetarian lunch. After that we walked to the Synagogue for afternoon tea. We were honoured there by the presence of the High Sheriff, Mrs Amy Crawfurd, JP, who talked about her office, and the value of interfaith activities. After tea and much chat, everyone left by about 4pm. A very enjoyable and interesting walk.
Daniel Tabor, Chair of Northampton InterFaith Forum, said, “Our thanks to the different places of worship for their warm welcome and generous hospitality. The ‘Unity in Faith‘ walk demonstartes the strength of community relations in our town.”
