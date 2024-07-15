Toiletries Amnesty issue call to local charitable groups in need of hygiene product donations.
Toiletries Amnesty was the first organisation in the UK to tackle hygiene poverty and is the UK’s only public directory that allows individuals and businesses to see exactly where their donations are making an impact in their communities and beyond.
Toiletries Amnesty currently support several organisations in the area but know that there are more people out there in need of help. They know it’s difficult to access enough supplies to support amount of demand organisations are currently experiencing, and that’s why Toiletries Amnesty exists - to help charitable groups and the communities they serve.
If you work for an organisation in need of toiletries, register for the Toiletries Amnesty directory. It’s completely free to create a listing, create a new link with your local community, and gain access to donations of hygiene products, toiletries and more for your service users.
And to Individuals who’d like to donate – thank you. There are local community groups and charities in your community who urgently need donations of toiletries for those living in poverty. Help them by heading to the directory – all you need to do is enter your postcode and your nearest organisations contact details will pop up on their interactive map, so that you can get in touch to arrange your donation. Part-used and new products are accepted, but please double check with the organisation before making your donation.
Head to toiletriesamnesty.org to register your organisation for free.
