Toiletries Amnesty issue call to local charitable groups in need of hygiene product donations.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Toiletries Amnesty support over 800 local charities and community groups in the UK and around the world with access to free hygiene essentials for the communities they serve. Could your community group benefit from joining them?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toiletries Amnesty was the first organisation in the UK to tackle hygiene poverty and is the UK’s only public directory that allows individuals and businesses to see exactly where their donations are making an impact in their communities and beyond.

Toiletries Amnesty currently support several organisations in the area but know that there are more people out there in need of help. They know it’s difficult to access enough supplies to support amount of demand organisations are currently experiencing, and that’s why Toiletries Amnesty exists - to help charitable groups and the communities they serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you work for an organisation in need of toiletries, register for the Toiletries Amnesty directory. It’s completely free to create a listing, create a new link with your local community, and gain access to donations of hygiene products, toiletries and more for your service users.

And to Individuals who’d like to donate – thank you. There are local community groups and charities in your community who urgently need donations of toiletries for those living in poverty. Help them by heading to the directory – all you need to do is enter your postcode and your nearest organisations contact details will pop up on their interactive map, so that you can get in touch to arrange your donation. Part-used and new products are accepted, but please double check with the organisation before making your donation.

Head to toiletriesamnesty.org to register your organisation for free.