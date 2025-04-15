Take the plunge to end kidney disease: Join Kidney Research UK's Abseil Challenge for 7.2 million lives

By Sarah Denston
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 14:56 BST
Are you brave enough to take on the largest tower abseil in the world? Join #TeamKidney this summer and abseil 418ft down the Northampton Lift Tower on 19th July 2025

Kidney Research UK is the leading research charity looking into kidney disease in the UK and nothing is going to stop us in your urgent mission to end kidney disease. We’re here to be heard, to make a difference, to change the future. Kidney disease ruins and destroys lives, and it must be stopped.

In the UK there are approximately 3.25 million people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 3-5 and a further 3.9 million people are estimated to have CKD stages 1-2.

Take the ultimate leap this summer and help 7.2 million people affected by chronic kidney disease in the UK. That’s more than 10% of the entire population, only research can change this. Kidney disease ends here.

Abseil - Kidney Research UK

