Support the Cobblers Christmas Toy Campaign

Northampton Town Football Club is delighted to announce the launch of its annual Christmas Toy Campaign, running from now until Monday, 9th December.

This heartwarming initiative aims to bring joy to children in need this festive season, with all donations distributed to The Children’s Trust, the Northamptonshire General Hospital Children’s Ward, and Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Without the huge support from club sponsors and partners coming together this wouldn’t be possible; AIT Home Delivery UK, Cawley’s, Hawson’s, Persimmon, AM Water and Snowdon Homes.

The club is calling on fans, local businesses, and the wider community to unite in the spirit of giving by donating brand-new toys. Donations can be dropped off at Sixfields Stadium during the campaign dates.

Cobblers Christmas Toy campaign

James Corrigan OF Northampton Town Football Club said: “We’re proud to continue our tradition of supporting the local community and beyond during the holiday season. Every toy donated represents a moment of happiness for a child who may be facing challenging circumstances this Christmas. Together, we can make a real difference.”

Fans and businesses alike are encouraged to contribute a variety of toys for all age groups, ensuring that every child receives a special gift this Christmas. Please note that toys should be brand-new and unwrapped to ensure they are suitable for gifting.

This campaign reflects the ethos of the club, which strives to use its platform to positively impact the lives of those who need it most. The club is grateful for the continued support from its incredible fans and local partners who make these initiatives possible.

How to Donate

• When: Now to 9th December

• Where: Sixfields Stadium, Northampton

• What: Brand-new, unwrapped toys suitable for children

Together, we can make this Christmas unforgettable for children in need!