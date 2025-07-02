Summer charity match day raises thousands in the heat

On Saturday 28th June 2025, the grounds of Whitworth FC were alive with energy and generosity as 12 teams took part in the annual Kelly’s Heroes Charity Football and Family Fun Day, raising vital funds for Kelly’s Heroes and the Maxwell Mallows Brighter Future Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With temperatures soaring, the sunshine set the tone for a fantastic day of football, family fun, and fundraising. The tournament wrapped up with Team Maxwell Mallows lifting the trophy after a competitive final win over Ace Drylining, having knocked out Kelly’s Heroes in the semis.

It was a proud and emotional moment for Maxwell’s family, with dad and team manager James Mallows leading the squad, and daughter Lori Mallows joining Kelly’s Heroes founder John Hewitt and Whitworth FC Chairman Martin Goodes to present the trophy to captain and uncle Connor Mallows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights of the day included Liam Morrissey securing the top scorer award and Matty Judge being named Man of the Match in the final. Whilst, TV personality Daniel Sebastian of BBC’s Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip also lent his support, helping to sell raffle tickets and announce prize winners to an enthusiastic crowd.

Winners Maxwell Mallows - Kelly's Heroes Trophy 2025

A huge thank-you to our referees—Mark Wardell, Chris Jones, Terry Barry, and Shaun Barry—whose professionalism and dedication kept the tournament running smoothly and on time. Behind the scenes, our incredible volunteers were the engine of the day, working tirelessly in the heat to ensure every element ran seamlessly. From bar staff to pitchside support, their commitment created a fantastic atmosphere. As the sun set, evening entertainment carried the celebrations well into the night.

A special mention to Richard Holmes and Emma Burbidge, both winners of £250 in the raffle who chose to donate their prizes back to the charities—a truly generous gesture. Early fundraising estimates suggest the event raised approximately £9,000. While attendance was slightly lower than the previous year due to summer scheduling conflicts, the day’s impact was undeniable.

“Events like this show the true power of community. On one of the hottest days of the year, people turned up, played their hearts out, and gave generously. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part, volunteered, or came along on the day. We are reliant on fundraising to run the charity and I can honestly say that it’s support like this that saves lives.” John Hewitt, Founder, Kelly’s Heroes

Without a doubt we will be back with an even bigger and better event in 2026.

A massive thank-you to everyone who made this day a scorcher—in every sense of the word!