Specialist NGH nurse on trip to support healthcare in West Africa

Eunice pictured with a donations with a Ghanian head teacher

Eunice will be helping children and nurses during her trip in her own holiday time.

A Rheumatology Nurse Specialist at Northampton General Hospital is flying to in the Republic of Ghana to support vital healthcare and education.

Eunice Vial, who has worked at NGH for the 16 years, is heading to several Ghanian hospitals and schools in her annual leave from September 19 to October 4.

It is the sixth trip Eunice, who is married Stephane, and has two children, has made to the country since 2022 to support young people and nurses.

Eunice formally hands over donations at a Ghanian hospital

She said: “I am going to Ghana to continue a long-standing personal commitment to inform, educate, and empower young people and nurses with knowledge that can shape their future.

“My journey began with the tragic loss of a family friend in Ghana which was the result of poor care.

“In my drive to find out why I visited the local hospital where the death occurred in 2022 and was shocked by the lack of resources, training, and basic care.

“That experience inspired me to take action and work towards improving healthcare quality and education.

Eunice teaching tracheostomy care to nurses at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

“I also recognised that empowering the youth, especially young girls, is important in building a healthier community.

“Many girls are vulnerable because they are faced with poverty due to financial restraints, lack of health education, high incidence of teenage pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections, a lack of menstrual and personal hygiene care.

“By supporting the community I will be educating everyone to look after each other and not just an individual.”

During the trip she will be distributing a personal hygiene pack to girls aged 10-16 including sanitary pads, underwear, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, stationery and snacks.

Some of Eunice’s donations are received at a Ghanian school

She said: “These items are not only practical but symbolic of care and dignity. Reusable pads are sustainable and help address period poverty, which often leads to missed school days and social stigma.

“The inclusion of stationery and snacks supports both learning and wellbeing.”

Her previous visits have included donating medical consumables to district hospitals, teaching nurses wound, tracheostomy and basic life support care, and also delivering supplies to local schools.

During her forthcoming trip she will:

Teaching venepuncture, wound care, and Basic Life Support at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Donating medical textbooks to Tain District Hospital.

Hosting an Empowerment Day for 200 girls.

Donating children’s reading books and two refurbished Laptops.

Leading workshops for local women on how to sew reusable sanitary pads.

Eunice has thanked her NGH colleagues Lead Midwife Pathway to Excellence, Sarah Coiffait, and Lead Professional Nurse Advocate, Sophie Mayes, for their support in preparing for her journey including collecting donations and making tote bags to be distributed to the young girls. Also to colleagues in the NGH Library for donating end-of-service medical books to her.

NGH’s Director of Nursing, Jo Smith, said: “I am so proud of Eunice, and her commitment to empower the young women of Ghana.

“I also wanted to thank Sarah, Sophie and our library colleagues for their support to prepare Eunice for her trip.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Eunice to make a real difference to the lives of so many people , thank you.”

You can support Eunice at: Fundraiser by Eunice Vial : Spark Possibility By Empowering Young Girls in Ghana