Sore feet after fundraising feat

At the end of Hadrians Wall

Local teachers complete Hadrian's Wall Charity Walk for Never Alone Project.

A group of dedicated staff from three local schools recently completed an ambitious 84-mile walk along Hadrian's Wall, raising funds and awareness for the Never Alone Project. The educators, hailing from Hunsbury Park Primary School, Kingsthorpe College, and Southfield School, along with colleagues from The Orbis Education Trust, embarked on their journey from Wallsend and finished in Bowness-on-Solway over the course of four days, sacrificing their weekend for this worthy cause.

The walk, which traversed the historic Hadrian's Wall Path, saw the teachers battling varying terrain and weather conditions. Their determination never wavered as they pushed through fatigue and blisters, motivated by their goal to support the Never Alone Project.

"It was challenging, but incredibly rewarding," said Jack Dyson, Assistant Head Teacher at Hunsbury Park Primary. "Knowing that every step we took was helping young people in our community made it all worthwhile."

Walking along the actual wall

The Never Alone Project, the beneficiary of this fundraising effort, is a local charity dedicated to supporting young people dealing with bereavement. The organisation aims to ensure that no young person feels isolated or unsupported during difficult times. They provide a range of services, including counseling, support groups, and educational programs focused on dealing with grief.

The funds raised from this charity walk will go towards expanding the Never Alone Project's reach, allowing them to offer their services to more young people in need.

The teachers' journey along Hadrian's Wall has not only benefited a worthy cause but has also set an inspiring example for their students. "We hope this shows our students the importance of community involvement and perseverance," said Jo Clifford from Kingsthorpe College. "It's about more than just raising money; it's about showing that we can all make a difference."

As the teachers return to their classrooms, their achievement serves as a powerful reminder of the positive impact school staff can have both inside and outside the school walls. Their dedication to supporting the Never Alone Project with this challenging walk demonstrates the strong bonds between local schools and the wider community.

To support the Never Alone Project or learn more about their services, visit tnap.org.uk