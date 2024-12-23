Santa visits the children round Duston with his trusted elves

Some of the parents and children speaking to Santa.

The visit raises £409 for the Lewis foundation to help give gift packs to adults receiving cancer treatment.

Again the santa street visit made its way round the streets of Duston visiting some very excited children and adults. Santa who was in his sleigh and his elves greeted everyone with music and sweets asking for donations to raise money for the Lewis foundation.

The Lewis foundation offers free gift packs to adults going through cancer treatment.

Big thanks to all the lovely people of Duston and beyond for their kindness and generosity to make this visit the best