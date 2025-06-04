Northampton Philharmonic Choir announces a new Choral Sponsorship Programme

The Rosemary Harrison Choral Sponsorship will start in September 2025.

The scholarship will run for one academic year and for this season we are looking to appoint two choral scholars and invite applications from all voice parts.

The scholarships are open to singers aged between 18 and 25. It is ideal for aspiring professional singers wishing to develop their choral singing and musicianship skills whilst broadening their repertoire.

The Choir rehearses on a Tuesday evening during term-time, approximately 38 rehearsals per season, at St Michael's Church, Perry Street, Northampton NN1 4HL from 1915 to 2115.

Northampton Philharmonic Choir

For further details of about the application process together with the responsibilities, requirements and benefits, these can be found on our website www.northamptonphilharmonicchoir.co.uk

Interested candidates should submit their CV and a brief covering letter to [email protected] by 18 July 2025.

Auditions will be held on the evening of Tuesday 29 July 2025 at St Michael's Church.