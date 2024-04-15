Northampton-based charity supporting cancer patients celebrates its eighth anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton charity which continues to provide comfort and happiness to adult cancer patients in hospital is celebrating its eighth birthday.

The Lewis Foundation, which provides free gift packs and support to adults going through cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands, celebrated 8 years of success on April 7th 2024.

The charity was set up in 2016 by Lorraine and Lee Lewis, when Lee’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and the pair realised just how lengthy and lonely it could be for people in hospital undergoing treatment.

The Lewis Foundation Team

Lorraine, Co-Founder and CEO of the charity, said: “It made us realise just how many cancer patients were lonely and we have seen some people have no visitors at all whilst in hospital."

“There’s very little to do to pass the time, and many experience isolation, loneliness and boredom."

Lorraine also said that many lack basic necessities such as toiletries and skin creams due to not being able to purchase items because of reduced income or no income as a result of a diagnosis and not being able to work. The increasing costs due to the cost of living crisis is also having an impact.

Patients can select from 29 free gift packs offered by The Lewis Foundation – which has gone from delivering 80 gift packs a month in 2016 to Northampton General Hospital, to more than 2,000 to 17 hospitals across the Midlands every month.

Some of the choices of gift packs the make their way to patients in hospital

“It is one less thing for patients to worry about and it cheers them up,” said Lorraine. “The important thing is it shows someone is thinking about them. We're proud, particulary of how the community has come together to support those in need. From members of our team, volunteers, schools and businesses to community groups, people of all ages want to do something to have a positive impact on the lives of others. The charity would not continue without everyone's support."

Though it depends on the chosen pack, they contain overnight essentials, toiletries, craft sets, hydration supplies, puzzles, miniature radios with headphones, and lots more.

Looking to the future, The Lewis Foundation is going to continue to raise awareness and funds through their Coffee Shop at The Elgar Centre, High Street, Upton, Northampton and their Outlet Shop at Grosvenor Shopping Northampton (upstairs next to Trespass), where an online version of the shop can also be found at www.thelewisfoundationoutlet.com

