New store in Northampton town centre promises “a new way for charity retail”

A “ground-breaking” charity shop selling brand new products at low prices will open in Northampton town centre this week - raising money to support adult cancer patients.

The Lewis Foundation’s Outlet Shop in Grosvenor Shopping Northampton will open to the public on Friday, 21st July stocked with branded toiletries, make up, toys, cleaning products and products kindly donated by Northamptonshire businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Items will be in their original packaging and are either end of line, excess or unwanted stock which has been discontinued or is no longer needed by local retailers, manufacturers and warehouses.

Lee and Lorraine Lewis outside The Lewis Foundation Outlet

Money taken will be ploughed back into the charity and used to provide free gift bags to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and charity founder said: “We are so excited to be opening up a permanent store, but we couldn’t have got here without support from the local community.

“We had an idea to create a charity shop with a difference selling brand new products and surplus stock, and have been trialling it as a pop-up outlet for the last year with huge success. As far as we know there are no other charity shops in the county quite like ours so we’re leading the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Grosvenor Shopping Northampton have been amazing in allowing us to trial this concept, and a massive thanks goes to Amazon retailer Stephenson’s Online too who have been donating unwanted products to The Lewis Foundation since 2018.

“People want bargain products, businesses need to get rid of their surplus stock, and we need to raise funds to provide more free gift packs to adults diagnosed with cancer in hospital. It’s a win-win model which will bring more smiles and comfort to so many people.”

Phil Murphy, head of property and transactions at Evolve Estates, which owns and manages the centre, said: “As a community focused centre in the heart of Northampton, it makes perfect sense to work with a local charity closely connected with residents of the town. Positioned alongside national retailers such as Primark, Deichmann and Body Shop, The Lewis Foundation’s shop will not only be an outpost to help cancer patients across the region but will also allow the local community to get their hands on some retail bargains. We very much wish the store every success in this venture.”

West Northamptonshire Council have donated £5,000 from its Social Investment Fund to refurbish the store, and an official opening event is being planned to take place in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate surplus stock to The Lewis Foundation, email: [email protected]