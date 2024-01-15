The Lewis Foundation charity coffee shop celebrates its first birthday

Charity coffee shop which raises funds for adult cancer patients in hospitals based in the Elgar Centre, Upton, Northampton celebrates its 1st birthday.

The Lewis Foundation, who source, package and hand deliver free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospital every week, is now celebrating its 1st birthday of their coffee shop at the Elgar Centre, Upton, Northampton being opened.

The team had been regulary doing pop up coffee shops at the centre for a number of years and listened to requests from customers to open more regulary. This led to the coffee shop opening on 5th January 2023.

Open to everyone, over the last year the team has been serving a wide selection of fresh cakes, sandwiches and toasties, including gluten free options. This is alongside a variety of hot and cold drinks. All profits from every customer purchase helps to provide The Lewis Foundation free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospital.

From Right to Left - Rachael Swift, Sally Johnson and Denise Bull team members of the coffee shop

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of the Lewis Foundation said:

We are so proud of the wonderful coffee shop that we have based in Northampton run by our fantastic team members Denise, Sally, Rachael, Lauren and Jasmine. This is more than just a coffee shop, it is about bringing the community together to make a difference to the lives of those diagnosed with cancer. It has been an excellent way to raise awareness and funds for our cause, which has led to more supporters joining our mission to help adult cancer patients in hospitals. We can't thank the Trustees of the Elgar Centre enough for supporting us to make this possible.

The coffee shop is based in the Elgar Centre, High Street, Upton, Northampton, NN5 4EN, is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9am - 2pm and Saturdays 9am - 11am.