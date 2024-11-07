Moulton Leisure Centre crowned a winner at Sporting Champions Awards

Moulton Leisure Centre has been crowned a winner at Everyone Active’s prestigious Sporting Champions Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre triumphed jointly alongside Middlesbrough Sports Village in the Site of the Year category at the event, which was hosted by Team GB’s double world 110m hurdles champion Colin Jackson at Porchester Hall in Bayswater, London on Wednesday, October 30.

Aptly, Moulton Leisure Centre general manager Andrew Joy was presented with the award by four-times Paralympic gold medallist Maisie Summers-Newton, who trains at the centre with Northampton Swimming Club. The award recognised the centre’s outstanding support of the scheme throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating those who have had career successes or who have engaged in the Sporting Champions scheme at their local Everyone Active centre, the awards also recognise those who have helped to inspire other up-and-coming sportsmen and women.

l-r Richard Kilty, Colin Jackson, Maisie Summers-Newton and Everyone Active's general manager Andrew Joy

Everyone Active runs more than 230 leisure and cultural centres across the country, including Moulton Leisure Centre and Daventry Leisure Centre, in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council.

The company’s Sporting Champions scheme is a sports talent development programme which supports 1,400 athletes.

Now in its eighth year, the initiative has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s leisure facilities nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting Champions athletes won an incredible 23 medals at this year’s Olympics and Paralympics – nine gold, six silver and eight bronze – while 14 athletes competed at their first Olympics or Paralympics in Paris.

The awards ceremony was preceded by a mentoring workshop, led by the scheme’s team of Elite athletes.

Maisie Summers-Newton, Richard Kilty and Lauren Steadman starred on the Paris 2024 stage, and they were joined for the workshop by Olympians Lutalo Muhammad and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey to share their insights and experiences and help guide the Sporting Champions athletes in their own careers.

Andrew Joy said: “The whole Moulton team are incredibly proud and delighted to have won this award and my thanks go to everyone at site for their hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Sporting Champions scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent and we were delighted to showcase this.

“It’s fantastic to see how the scheme has expanded over the years, now providing more than 1,400 athletes nationwide with access to top-quality training facilities and support.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community, and we hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success.”

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We’re thrilled to see Moulton Leisure Centre honoured with this prestigious award. This achievement underscores the importance of accessible, high-quality leisure facilities in supporting not only elite athletes but also encouraging broader community involvement in sports and wellbeing across West Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to Andrew and his dedicated team at Moulton Leisure Centre for their work in helping our local talent reach new heights. Their success is an inspiring example of the positive impact that partnerships like ours with Everyone Active bring to the residents of West Northants.”

To find out more about the Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, visit www.easportingchampions.com or follow @easportingchamps on Instagram.