London Luton Airport launches sustainable 'Lilo Exchange' to tackle holiday plastic waste

As millions of holidaymakers pack their bags each summer, a less sunny reality is left behind. An estimated 20.9 million tonnes of plastic waste. Among the worst offenders are inflatables, the colourful, poolside favourites that often become single single-use items, destined for landfill or, worse, left behind at holiday destinations.

From the classic lilo to flamingo rings and oversized unicorn floats, inflatables have become a staple for 41% of families heading off on holiday. Yet over a third (36%) admit to buying these items while abroad and only using them once. In fact, more than half of travellers (51%) have purchased a new inflatable specifically for a trip, with many ditched just eight days later, contributing to a staggering 54.5 million abandoned inflatables each year... enough to circle the globe twice when laid end to end.

Why are so many of these items discarded? Reasons range from limited suitcase space (27%) and punctures (19%), to simply not needing them at home (17%), or not wanting them at home (17%) or not wanting to deal with the hassle of deflating them (12%).

However, attitudes are shifting. A growing number of holidaymakers are willing to make more sustainable choices, with 61% open to buying pre-loved items and 83% happy to donate unwanted inflatables at the end of their trip. Encouragingly, over a third (36%) already regift items to fellow travellers.

Responding to this rising tide of eco-consciousness, London Luton Airport (LLA) has launched the 'LLA Lilo Exchange', a first-of-its-kind inflatable swap scheme that makes it easy for passengers to travel more sustainably. Situated at the airport, the lilo-brary offers free, pre-loved inflatables for holidaymakers to pick up before flying out. Think lilos, rubber rings, and inflatable dolphins, responsibly sourced fun for all ages, available whilst stocks last.

Returning passengers are invited to drop off their used floats in exchange for a free Fast Track security pass on their next journey from LLA, keeping the cycle of reuse going strong.

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, said: “We’re thrilled to launch London Luton Airport’s ‘LLA Lilo Exchange’ this summer - a fun and environmentally responsible way to highlight our simple and friendly passenger experience. As we all know, inflatables are one of the most loved holiday staples to travel with and, contrary to the belief of nearly half (45%) of passengers, deflated inflatables are allowed through airport security. Our Lilo Exchange aims to provide a fun way to encourage people to travel more responsibly by bringing back unwanted inflatables, so that other holidaymakers jetting off from LLA can do the same.”

The Lilo Exchange is part of LLA’s wider summer initiative, the ‘LLA Resort’, a campaign packed with exclusive airport retail deals, surprise giveaways, competitions, and even a chance to win a seven-night holiday to Madeira. It's all designed to get travellers in the holiday spirit, before they’ve even taken off.