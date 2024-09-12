Local photographer wins at BBC Radio Northampton Make A Difference Award 2024

Khandie, a local photographer and volunteer, has been named the recipient of the prestigious BBC Radio Northampton Make A Difference Carer Award 2024.

Awarded to someone who improves the life of an individual or group of people through their helpfulness, compassion and support. The award celebrates Khandie's remarkable work in both teaching photography to adults with traumatic brain injuries at Headway Northampton and volunteering as a remembrance photographer with Remember My Baby, an organisation offering sensitive photography services to families experiencing the loss of a baby.

This recognition marks yet another award Khandie has won this year for contributions to the community, reflecting a deep commitment to using photography as a powerful tool for healing, empowerment, and inclusion. The Ex-Forces in Business Awards saw her picking up the highly prized ‘Inspiration of the Year’ for her work with both charities.

Photography for Empowerment and Inclusion at Headway Northampton

At Headway Northampton, Khandie taught photography to adults with traumatic brain injuries, ensuring that lessons are tailored to the unique needs of everyone. She provided all equipment as well as commissioning additional items to be made to help with accessibility. One item being a more user friendly remote trigger to aid those with less grip strength to be able to take photos easier. Through adaptable teaching methods, Khandie was able to open the door for service users to explore creativity and self-expression in ways that were accessible and empowering.

"I believe that photography is for everyone, no matter their ability," said Khandie. "Seeing how creativity can help individuals overcome obstacles and express themselves in new ways has been incredibly rewarding. This award is a reflection of their resilience and creativity, as much as it is of my work. Inclusivity is not an afterthought."

Honouring Families Through Remember My Baby

In addition to her work at Headway Northampton and running her own photography business, Khandie also volunteers as a photographer with Remember My Baby, an organisation that offers remembrance photography to families who are grieving the loss of a baby. This delicate and compassionate work ensures that families have lasting memories of their children during the most difficult times.

"Volunteering with Remember My Baby has been a humbling experience," said Khandie. "It’s an honour to provide families with something to hold onto during their grief. Capturing the love and bond between parents and their babies, even in the midst of heartache, is a responsibility I take very seriously."

Recognition and Future Opportunities

Winning the BBC Radio Northampton Make A Difference Award 2024 is a significant achievement in Khandie’s career, and it reflects the impact that her work has had on the local community.

"I am incredibly grateful for this recognition," said Khandie. "It inspires me to continue growing as an artist and educator, and to bring the message of inclusive and adaptable photography to new audiences."