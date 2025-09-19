Help shape the future of Northampton Museum & Art Gallery

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is inviting residents, community groups, and visitors to have their say on the future of Northampton Museum & Art Gallery as part of an exciting new potential development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feedback gathered through a public survey will form a vital part of a bid of up to £10million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. If successful, the funding will help the museum to reimagine how its world-class collections and unique stories are shared, celebrated, and preserved for future generations.

The survey asks participants to share their views on how West Northamptonshire’s history, art, and identity can be better reflected in the museum - from its world-famous shoe and leathercraft collection to local stories, the natural world, and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “We want to explore new ways of sharing West Northamptonshire’s history and identity. From world-famous shoes and leathercraft to local stories - including our Histories of Northamptonshire exhibition, the museum holds collections that deserve to be celebrated and experienced.

Northampton Museum & Art Gallery

“This survey is about how those stories are told, and how more people can play a part. Your views will help us make sure the museum reflects the culture of Northampton today while caring for and increasing access to its wonderful collections for the future. I encourage everyone to share their thoughts.”

The survey is open until Monday 13 October and can be completed online via the survey link or in person at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery.