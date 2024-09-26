Great Oakley Cricket Club unveils new female changing room facilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Great Oakley Cricket Club (GOCC) is proud to announce the completion of its brand-new female changing room facilities ahead of the 2024 cricket season. The development, made possible through generous sponsorship from the local waste management business SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, marks a significant milestone in the club’s ongoing commitment to fostering inclusivity and encouraging gender parity within the sport.

The unveiling of the new facilities is a key step in GOCC’s long-term ambition to become a fully inclusive community cricket club, providing equal opportunities for male and female players. The addition of the dedicated changing rooms is expected to support the growth of the club’s female membership and increase participation among young girls aspiring to excel in the sport.

GOCC has already made strides toward gender balance by forming its first mixed-age group team this season, with ambitious plans to expand female participation in the coming years.

Sean Matty, SUEZ regional manager, expressed pride in partnering with the club on this important project: “When we learned about GOCC’s vision to create a gender-balanced community cricket club, it deeply resonated with our values of inclusivity and community support. We are thrilled to have been able to assist in bringing this project to life.”

Ashley York, Chairperson of Great Oakley Cricket Club also shared enthusiasm about the new facilities: “We are incredibly grateful to SUEZ for their support. This project has been a dream for some time, and seeing it become a reality is a huge step forward for our club. We’re excited about the future and growing opportunities for women and girls in cricket.”

The club invites everyone to visit and experience the new facilities as they continue to build a more inclusive future in local cricket.