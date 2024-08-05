The varied nature of menopause experiences contributes to a widespread lack of understanding & recognition of this critical life change. "Managing the menopause your way” workshop on 28th September will provide personalized support & information on the peri-menopause & menopause, empowering women to make informed decisions & addressing women's specific concerns with practical advice and solutions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 33 million women the experience of the menopause in the UK is a significant public health issue,

The varied nature of menopause experiences, ranging from mild to severe, contributes to a widespread lack of understanding and recognition of this critical life change.

Key Issues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public Awareness and Social Stigma:

Awareness : There is insufficient public understanding of menopause, which contributes to its stigmatization. Many people are unaware of the breadth of symptoms and their potential impact on daily life.

: There is insufficient public understanding of menopause, which contributes to its stigmatization. Many people are unaware of the breadth of symptoms and their potential impact on daily life. Stigma: Social attitudes often marginalize menopausal women, viewing their symptoms as something to be dismissed or hidden. This stigma can lead to women feeling isolated or embarrassed, preventing them from seeking help.

Medical Training and Response

Training Deficiencies : Some medical professionals lack adequate training to diagnose and manage menopause effectively. This can result in misdiagnosis or insufficient support for women experiencing severe symptoms.

: Some medical professionals lack adequate training to diagnose and manage menopause effectively. This can result in misdiagnosis or insufficient support for women experiencing severe symptoms. Healthcare Access: Access to specialized care or appropriate treatments can be limited, leaving many women without the necessary resources to manage their symptoms effectively.

Impact on Quality of Life

Health Complications : Ignoring menopause can lead to a range of health issues, including increased risk of osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and mental health problems like depression and anxiety.

: Ignoring menopause can lead to a range of health issues, including increased risk of osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and mental health problems like depression and anxiety. Employment and Relationships: Severe menopausal symptoms can affect job performance and stability, leading to potential job loss. Personal relationships, including marriages, may also suffer due to the physical and emotional strain of menopause.

This is why “Managing the menopause your way” on 28th September 2024 is designed to provide personalized support and information on menopause, focusing on empowering women to make informed decisions about their health. Whether peri-menopause or menopause, the day aims to address your specific concerns and offer practical advice and solutions.

Topics Covered:

Symptoms: Hot flushes, anxiety, brain fog, weight gain, disrupted sleep, and more.

Hot flushes, anxiety, brain fog, weight gain, disrupted sleep, and more. Treatment Options: Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and alternative treatments.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and alternative treatments. Lifestyle Factors: Exercise, diet, and holistic approaches to managing symptoms.

Expert Team:

Dr. Fiona Moore: A GP with 23 years of clinical practice, specializing in women's health. Dr. Moore will challenge misconceptions about menopause and discuss various treatment pathways. Lisa Bhatt: A Registered Nutritional Therapist passionate about empowering and educating women on diet and gut health to ease menopausal symptoms. Denise Knowles: A Counselor and psychosexual therapist providing insights into the emotional and relational impacts of menopause. Tracy Northampton: A Psychotherapist and founder of Falcon Wellbeing Centre, addressing mental health issues including eating disorders, relationships, bereavement, and trauma. Macey Dowling: General Manager at Seckingtons, offering advice on managing hair changes during menopause.

Venue: The Falcon

Location : A beautifully restored coaching inn in rural Northamptonshire, providing a serene environment for the event.

: A beautifully restored coaching inn in rural Northamptonshire, providing a serene environment for the event. Amenities: First-class accommodation, fine dining, Pilates, walking and connections with the local community and countryside.

Key Benefits:

Personalized Support : Opportunity to ask questions and receive tailored advice.

: Opportunity to ask questions and receive tailored advice. Holistic Approach : Addressing both physical and emotional aspects of menopause.

: Addressing both physical and emotional aspects of menopause. Community Connection: Building a supportive network with other women experiencing similar challenges.

For more information, contact Gabby Deere, Mindful Pilates on 07714245888