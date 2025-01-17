Community Spirit in Full Bloom at Sponne Shopping Centre
The new planter, generously provided by ASH Chartered Surveyors and all the businesses within the Sponne Shopping Centre, has been filled with winter plants by dedicated WI volunteers. The Town Centre Manager supplied the compost and assisted site caretaker Mark Herring in preparing a new planter for its new floral display. The WI volunteers carried out the planting and will continue to maintain both planters, refreshing the plantings twice a year.
Many thanks to Andrew Gordon & Co Conveyancers of Towcester for sponsoring the plants for the new planter throughout the year, and to D W Roberts for continuing to sponsor plants for the existing large planter.
Sue Hamilton of Towcester Evening WI said, “Thank you to all our fantastic Towcester Evening WI volunteers who give up their time to tend to numerous planters and flower beds around Towcester all year round, for the benefit of their community.”
The Town Centre Manager added, “It’s wonderful to see local businesses and organisations demonstrating their pride in Towcester, all working together to keep their town centre looking bright and welcoming. Thank you to everyone involved.”