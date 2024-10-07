Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Juniper House Care Home is proud to announce that one of its dedicated staff members, Alan Joseph, has successfully completed his extraordinary Himalayan Expedition.

05.10.2024

LOCAL CARE HOME STAFF MADE A HISTORICAL HIMALAYAN EXPEDITION FOR CHARITY

Juniper House Care Home is proud to announce that one of its dedicated staff members, Alan Joseph, has successfully completed his extraordinary Himalayan Expedition. This remarkable feat was undertaken as part of his mission to raise vital funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. In an incredible achievement, Alan reached the iconic Everest Base Camp, standing tall at 5,364 metres above sea level, a testament to his unrelenting spirit and physical endurance.

Everest Base Camp

Through his incredible effort, Alan raised an impressive £2939.00 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, significantly contributing to the organization's mission to provide specialized care and support to teenagers affected by cancer. This remarkable achievement showcases Alan's commitment to making a positive impact beyond the care home's walls. His selfless endeavour has not only generated valuable funds but also raised awareness about the importance of supporting young people battling cancer.

To the Juniper House Care Home community, Alan extends his heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout his expedition. Alan's remarkable journey serves as a testament to the power of compassion, determination, and community spirit. We congratulate Alan on his outstanding achievement and look forward to his future endeavours.

Juniper House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, please contact Seema Thomas, General Manager at Juniper House Care Home on 01280 845570 or [email protected]