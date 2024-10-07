Care home staff made a historical Himalayan expedition for charity

By Juniper House Care Home
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 09:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Juniper House Care Home is proud to announce that one of its dedicated staff members, Alan Joseph, has successfully completed his extraordinary Himalayan Expedition.

05.10.2024

LOCAL CARE HOME STAFF MADE A HISTORICAL HIMALAYAN EXPEDITION FOR CHARITY

Juniper House Care Home is proud to announce that one of its dedicated staff members, Alan Joseph, has successfully completed his extraordinary Himalayan Expedition. This remarkable feat was undertaken as part of his mission to raise vital funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust. In an incredible achievement, Alan reached the iconic Everest Base Camp, standing tall at 5,364 metres above sea level, a testament to his unrelenting spirit and physical endurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Everest Base CampEverest Base Camp
Everest Base Camp

Through his incredible effort, Alan raised an impressive £2939.00 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, significantly contributing to the organization's mission to provide specialized care and support to teenagers affected by cancer. This remarkable achievement showcases Alan's commitment to making a positive impact beyond the care home's walls. His selfless endeavour has not only generated valuable funds but also raised awareness about the importance of supporting young people battling cancer.

To the Juniper House Care Home community, Alan extends his heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout his expedition. Alan's remarkable journey serves as a testament to the power of compassion, determination, and community spirit. We congratulate Alan on his outstanding achievement and look forward to his future endeavours.

Juniper House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact Seema Thomas, General Manager at Juniper House Care Home on 01280 845570 or [email protected]

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice