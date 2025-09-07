Blisworth Baptists celebrate 200 years

Blisworth Baptist Church

This year marks the 200th Anniversary of Blisworth Baptist Church. After spending thirty-six years meeting together in a farmer’s barn, the group of Protestant Dissenters, led by John Goodridge and Robert Campion, purchased a small plot of land and built a red brick Meeting House (Chapel) in Mill Lane, Blisworth. The first service in the building took place on 15th September 1825, and the official formation of Blisworth Baptist Church took place a few weeks later, on 1st November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since that time, the Baptist Movement has played a significant and varied role in the life of the Blisworth community. A book has been researched and written by Ray Payne, the Church Secretary, to tell the story of the people, the events, the achievements, the challenges and the many changes that have taken place over those two hundred years. This historical record of the Church is available to be purchased.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Graham Kendrick, the famous singer, Christian songwriter and worship leader, is performing a live concert at Blisworth on Saturday 13th September. Graham will be joined on stage by Jason Carter, harp guitarist, and Natasha Petrovic, a gifted violinist, promising an uplifting and memorable evening. Tickets for the event sold out within three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event also holds personal significance for Graham, whose father, Maurice Kendrick, served as the Minister at Blisworth Baptist Church from 1950 – 1957, and he was present at the 125th Anniversary. Graham himself was born in the Manse in August 1950, so it will also be an emotional return to Blisworth for him.

In addition to the concert and book sales, the church has several other events planned to celebrate its anniversary. These include a young people’s Art Exhibition, Community Breakfasts and a History Talk, which is part of the Blisworth Heritage Society programme of activities. There will also be special Sunday services to give thanks and commemorate the church’s bicentenary, to which everyone is invited to attend.