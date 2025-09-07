Blisworth Baptists celebrate 200 years
Since that time, the Baptist Movement has played a significant and varied role in the life of the Blisworth community. A book has been researched and written by Ray Payne, the Church Secretary, to tell the story of the people, the events, the achievements, the challenges and the many changes that have taken place over those two hundred years. This historical record of the Church is available to be purchased.
As part of the anniversary celebrations, Graham Kendrick, the famous singer, Christian songwriter and worship leader, is performing a live concert at Blisworth on Saturday 13th September. Graham will be joined on stage by Jason Carter, harp guitarist, and Natasha Petrovic, a gifted violinist, promising an uplifting and memorable evening. Tickets for the event sold out within three weeks.
This event also holds personal significance for Graham, whose father, Maurice Kendrick, served as the Minister at Blisworth Baptist Church from 1950 – 1957, and he was present at the 125th Anniversary. Graham himself was born in the Manse in August 1950, so it will also be an emotional return to Blisworth for him.
In addition to the concert and book sales, the church has several other events planned to celebrate its anniversary. These include a young people’s Art Exhibition, Community Breakfasts and a History Talk, which is part of the Blisworth Heritage Society programme of activities. There will also be special Sunday services to give thanks and commemorate the church’s bicentenary, to which everyone is invited to attend.