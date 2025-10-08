Big Open Weekend of free activities at Bletchley Leisure Centre

More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT) has announced the return of its Big Open Weekend, offering two days of free fitness taster sessions, classes and more for the whole family to enjoy on October 11th and 12th.

The weekend will offer exclusive deals and free fitness activities including exercise classes, table tennis, squash and much more. Visitors can also expect free family fun swims, swimming taster sessions, and activities for children such as face painting and a visit from the local fire engine.

James Ewart, Contract Manager for MLCT, said: “We love the Big Open Weekend because it gives people a chance to explore how our centre can support their health and wellbeing. Whether it's trying something new, getting active or connecting with others in a friendly, inclusive environment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a great opportunity to experience our facilities for free and discover how small steps can lead to a healthier lifestyle. To see what’s on and book your activities, visit our website. We look forward to welcoming you this weekend!”

For full details of what’s on offer across the Big Open Weekend, please visit the website: https://www.bletchleyleisurecentre.co.uk/open-weekend/

MLCT operates Bletchley Leisure Centre in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Milton Keynes City Council.