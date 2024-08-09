Baltic Buzz Adventure to raise money for premature babies

By Jake Wiid
Contributor
Published 9th Aug 2024, 15:35 GMT
First UK team to enter the Baltic Sea Circle, 7,500km in an electric Buzz to raise money for premature babies.

It’s impossible to know what it’s like behind NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) doors unless you’ve walked those corridors, scrubbed your hands, heard the alarms and felt the fear of losing the most precious thing in the world to you. We get it because we’ve been there too. In 2015 our twin boys were born at 28 weeks gestation and spent the first 78 days of their lives in hospital, firstly in NICU followed by special care.

I was fortunate to have an amazing employer (eduFOCUS) who allowed me - as the MD put it “as long as you need” to nurture and grow with our boys. Unfortunately not everyone is as lucky.

The Smallest Things Charity is run entirely by parents who’ve had premature babies. And that’s exactly what inspires them to support families, raise awareness and instigate change.

7,500km powered by electricity

In May 2025 team Baltic Buzz Adventure will embark on a 7,500km rally over 16 days and passing through 9 countries to raise money for both Bliss and The Smallest Things Charity.

If that’s not enough, we will be making history as the first UK Team in a fully electric VW Buzz to attempt (and hopefully) complete the rally.

We will split our donation 50:50 between the charities.

Any donation makes a world of difference to these charities and the families, like ours, they support.

Find out more here https://www.evolveadvice.co.uk/baltic-buzz-adventure

