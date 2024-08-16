A Level results day: The Duston School Post 16 Exam Results

We are elated with this year's outcomes.

The Post 16 outcomes achieved by the outgoing Year 13 at The Duston School are simply superb! It is likely that our vocational outcomes will see the school as one of the highest performing schools not just in the authority but nationally, with students achieving an average grade of a Distinction*. Our A Level outcomes are the highest in the school's history. With yet another record best set of A-B outcomes. Many of our students achieved grade profiles of straight A/A* grades and the vast majority of our students will be going on to univserity come the autumn. Today's incredibly impressive outcomes are down to the combined hard work, effort and dedication of the students themselves and the staff. As the Principal of the school I could not be prouder and today builds on our continued positive upward trajectory of excellence since exams resumed following the pandemic. I personally wish all of our students the very best for the future.