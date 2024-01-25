Zapato Lounge herald Christmas charity campaign a huge success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The café/bar located in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre chose to support RE:STORE Northampton’s Grow Baby Gift Appeal.

Chloe Harrison, General Manager, Zapato Lounge said: “We chose RE:STORE Northampton because we believe that every child and family deserve a magical Christmas and anything we could do to support that within our local community was our goal.”

The Zapato Lounge team put up a ‘giving tree’ with gift suggestions on tags tied to its branches for Zapato Lounge customers to purchase. In total, around 40 gifts and toys were bought and £200 was donated, ensuring plenty of local children had something to open from Santa and their parents and caregivers on Christmas morning.

Deborah from RE:STORE said: “Every year for the last 11 years the team here at Restore has wanted to make Christmas special for the families who have been coming along to our Grow Baby project over the last year. Zapato Lounge enthusiastically joined in supporting us for our Christmas 2023 Great Gift Giveaway, and we’re so grateful for the toys their customers donated to us as well as running their December quiz night for us.

“Thanks to support like this, we were able to make a very real difference to families in need at Christmas. We’ve really enjoyed working with the team at Zapato Lounge over the last couple of years, and look forward to continuing in partnership with them.”