Work to transform huge former Homebase store in busy Northampton retail park begins

Work begins on transforming the former Homebase warehouse at Riverside Retail Park into two modern retail units, with M&S reportedly set to take one space.

Work to transform a huge former Homebase store at a busy retail park in Northampton has started.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Homebase in Riverside Retail Park has recently been boarded up ahead of major construction works to split it into two separate units.

The plans, submitted by Riverside Retail Limited, involves splitting the building into two more modern retail spaces, with M&S set to take a 2,415-square-metre unit and the second retailer, yet to be confirmed, occupying 2,044 square metres, potentially including a mezzanine and garden centre. Rumours have been circulating that Wickes may move into the other unit, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The redevelopment plans were submitted in April 2024 and later approved in October, with works starting in March 2025.

The former Homebase site at Riverside Retail Park is being redeveloped into two retail units

A Riverside Retail Limited spokesman said: “The alterations proposed will greatly improve this area of the retail park, transforming a blank part of the terrace with active frontages and new entrances. The works will help to improve the choice and experience for visitors to the park.”

Another set of plans was then submitted in June 2024 to allow for the sale of food and drink at the site, with M&S confirming it would be moving in to one of the units.

However, those plans were supposed to be decided in October but a decision has still not been made by WNC. This newspaper has contacted the council for an update. If given the green light, the M&S store will create 70 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Smith, M&S’ property director, previously said: “This site in Northampton would make a fantastic location for an M&S Foodhall, creating 70 jobs. The show-stopping store would be one of the most modern in the UK, offering local shoppers a fresh market-style Foodhall with an in-store bakery, flower shop, wine shop, card and wrap shop, M&S’s signature cheese bar, click & collect facilities, and interactive features.”

Homebase in Riverside Retail Park closed on September 6 after 30 years at the site.