Whittlebury Park will once again make over 1,500 meals for those in need across Northamptonshire this Christmas. Partnering with volunteers and Food4Heroes CIO, the four-star independent countryside resort aims to deliver delicious Christmas meals to locals, including food banks, in a bid to spread cheer during the festive season.

All meals will be prepared and packaged by Whittlebury Park staff within the hotel’s kitchens on the evening of December 22nd and the morning of December 23rd. The goal is to ensure these meals reach various charities supporting the homeless during Christmas, in collaboration with Food4Heroes, a charity initially established during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide nutritious meals for key workers.

Charles Sargeant, Managing Director of Whittlebury Park comments; “As a family business and as hospitality professionals, we are perhaps more acutely aware than most of the economic challenges that we are experiencing as a nation – specifically when it comes to the cost of food and energy. We are delighted to have been given the opportunity by Food4Heroes to support Towcester Community Larder over the past year to help reduce their food waste and create sustainable food solutions for the benefit of our local community. Our industry is all about the generous reception one gives to guests, so we hope that providing these very important 1,500 meals means that we can extend that generosity to those most in need this Christmas.”

John Brownhill, Co-Founder of Food4Heroes, commended the partnership, saying: "We are delighted to be working with Whittlebury Park again this year especially after last year's great feedback from many of the recipients of the meals. Without Whittlebury Park, we simply could not deliver to so many individuals and families across Northamptonshire."

The meals will encompass all the traditional Christmas dinner delights: roast turkey with sage, onion and cranberry stuffing, alongside roast potatoes, maple glazed parsnips and carrots, Brussels sprouts, bacon-wrapped chipolatas and rich roast turkey gravy. Additionally, a vegetarian option featuring chestnut mushroom and spinach suet pudding with trimmings will be available for those with dietary preferences.