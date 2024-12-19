USB2U Managing Director announces his retirement

Sebastian La Porta, Managing Director of USB2U, has announced that he will retire at the end of 2024.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 22 years of dedicated leadership, Sebastian is stepping down to focus on his family and on fulfilling his personal bucket list. Natalie Sharpe, Head of Commercial Development, has been announced as USB2U's new Managing Director as of January 2025.

Under Sebastian's leadership, USB2U has grown to become one of the UK’s leading B2B suppliers of promotional technology products, recognised for its innovation and exceptional customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his tenure, Sebastian commented: "It has been an immense privilege to have played a part in building USB2U into the trusted brand it is today. This could only have been achieved by having the most driven and talented group of staff, loyal customers and an incredible set of suppliers."

Sebastian La Porta

Reflecting on his successor, he added: "I retire safe in the knowledge that the business is in extremely good hands and I'm excited to see Natalie take USB2U to new heights."

Natalie, who has been instrumental in USB2U’s growth and strategic direction over the past 14 years, expressed her enthusiasm for the new position: “I am honoured to step into the Managing Director role at such a pivotal time for USB2U.

"My focus will be on continuing Sebastian’s legacy, while driving innovation and sustainability within the promotional products sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "I am grateful to our fantastic team for their hard work and support over the years, and I am excited to bring a fresh new approach, whilst maintaining USB2U's fantastic culture and ethos".

USB2U will mark this leadership transition with a celebratory Christmas event for all staff on December 18.