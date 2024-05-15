'Upset' owner of popular bar and restaurant in Northampton speaks out after closing down due to spiralling costs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a popular bar and restaurant in Northampton town centre has spoken out after closing down due to ‘crazy’ spiralling costs.

Businessman Mehmet Yetkin had been running The Wedgwood pub and Alberto’s Italian restaurant in Abington Street since reopening the vacant unit in April 2022.

However, the owner says he had to close down both businesses earlier this year due to maintenance costs increasing by more than 200 to 300 per cent.

Mehmet said: “It was a massive increase. It was crazy. I was paying £3k a month and then all of a sudden it increased to £9k – £10k a month. Wow. How is this possible?

The Wedgwood and Alberto's Italian remains closed

"I’m not a millionaire. I wish I was. I put everything into that place, including my heart and soul, and all my savings into it.

"I feel bad. It’s not what we deserve. We were all honest and decent. I haven’t done anything wrong. It feels very unfair. It’s very upsetting."

Looking back on his time at the venue, Mehmet said: “We started that business hoping to make money, provide jobs for the town and bring The Wedgwood back to being what it was once upon a time

“We changed a lot in that place. It had a bit of a bad recent history. We had quality clientele, lots of good parties. Not once did we have to call the police about any problems. It’s a shame.”

Since closing, the outside of The Wedgwood has become a hotspot for street drinkers and rough sleepers.

Looking to the future, Mehmet says he hopes to recoup some of his money and hopefully open an Alberto’s Italian restaurant in the town.

He said: “We’d like to come back to Northampton. We’re looking at another place at the moment. I want to carry on the business. I’m really hoping we find a site in Northampton."

A spokeswoman Star Pubs Limited, which own the venue, said: “The Wedgewood in Northampton was let to an independent operator on a temporary agreement. They have now closed the pub.“Our intention is to reopen it as soon as possible and we are looking to find someone new to take it on permanently. Further details are available on our website https://www.starpubs.co.uk/pubs/wedgewood.