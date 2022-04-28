Take a sneak peek at a newly refurbished pub in Northampton which has been transformed into a ‘destination’ cocktail bar.

The Wedgwood in Abington Street has been given a new lease of life and is set to reopen this Friday (April 29) under new management.

The bar was forced to close in March 2020 due to Covid restrictions and has remained shut ever since.

Entrepreneur, Mehmet Yetkin, who also owns Alberto’s Italian restaurant in Grange Park, has now taken on the lease for The Wedgwood.

Mehmet said: “The Wedgwood is a fantastic venue for anyone wanting to enjoy an evening out in the town centre and it’s also the perfect post-shopping lunch spot.

“I know that Northampton people enjoy quality local venues, and that’s what The Wedgwood will be.

"We have an extensive drinks selection, a wide variety of food including sharing-style platters and smaller dishes for people to enjoy with a bottle of wine or cocktails."

Opening at 11am seven days a week, the bar says it aims to become the “go-to for bottomless brunch and long, lazy lunches”, turning into a late venue in the evenings with local DJs at the weekends.

‘Sangria Sundays’ are set to be a “highlight of the week”, where pitchers will be £9.95 all day and come in a variety of flavours, according to the bar.

General manager and business partner, Matthew Dellapia, said: “We are very excited to be re-opening this great Northampton venue after so long. We’re keen to offer people something new in the centre of town in relaxed and stylish surroundings.

“We are creating jobs and supporting the local community by sourcing ingredients and drinks locally, wherever possible. Supporting local is important to us and we’re proud to be an independent bar able to complement the buzzing hospitality offer in the town.”

The Wedgwood is one of the largest venues in the town centre and has bars over two floors, and a spacious roof terrace.

To find out more about the bar, follow the team on Instagram and Facebook @TheWedgwoodNN1 or email [email protected]

