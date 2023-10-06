Eerie pictures of shut Wilko stores in Northampton as retailer closes for good

As sad day for the high street

All Wilko stores in Northampton have now officially closed for the last time.

The branch in Gold Street in Northampton town centre closed on Thursday September 21, in what was a sad day for the town as another gapping hole is left on the high street.

Both the Riverside and Weston Favell stores closed for the final time this week, with Weston Favell shutting up shop on Tuesday (October 3) and Riverside on Thursday (October 5).

All seven Wilko stores across Northamptonshire are now closed.

The closures come after the national chain fell into administration in August this year after grappling with sharp losses and a cash shortage.

Below are eerie pictures of both Weston Favell and Riverside Wilko stores after they closed for the final time.

1 . Wilko closes for the final time in Northampton Weston Favell Wilko closed for good on Tuesday October 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

