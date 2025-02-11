Top BRC accreditation awarded to frozen food distributor Central Foods

By Louise Duffield
Contributor
Published 11th Feb 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 12:16 BST
Frozen food distributor Central Foods has been awarded the BRC Agents and Brokers certificate for the eighth time – once more achieving the highest possible classification level.

The company received an AA grade accreditation again, passing the audit first time and with a full clean sheet.

Most Popular

Central Foods MD Oli Sampson said: “We are thrilled to have once again achieved the highest possible grading of BRC accreditation – a ringing endorsement of the high standards that we are committed to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Confidence in supply chain procedures and processes is extremely important, and we are very proud that Central Foods and its technical team is operating at the very highest levels in this area.

The technical team at Central Foods with the AA grade BRC certificateplaceholder image
The technical team at Central Foods with the AA grade BRC certificate

“This accreditation is the gold standard for the industry and gives our customers full confidence in the way that we work.”

BRC Global Standards operates global standards for Food Safety, Packaging and Packaging Materials, Storage and Distribution, Consumer Products, Agents and Brokers, Retail, Gluten Free, Plant-Based and Ethical Trading which set the benchmark for good manufacturing practice and help provide assurance to customers that products are safe, legal and of high quality.

Central Foods is one of the UK’s leading frozen food distributors to the food service sector, offering a range of sweet and savoury products to the food service industry. The company currently sells to over 200 independent wholesalers, as well as larger national and regional wholesalers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based at Collingtree in Northamptonshire, Central Foods is proud to be a catering partner across the whole food service sector, supplying to hotels, restaurants, bars, universities, schools, pubs, care homes, garden centres, leisure outlets and more.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice