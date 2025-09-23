The Beauty Crop blooms globally through partnership with J&J® Global Fulfilment

The Beauty Crop

Leading beauty brand The Beauty Crop has accelerated its international growth thanks to a flexible and scalable partnership with eCommerce fulfilment leaders J&J® Global Fulfilment.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by long-time eczema sufferer Ning Cheah, The Beauty Crop prides itself on being woman-founded and women-run, challenging the industry with non-toxic formulas that make you feel great and are gentle for your skin. Beyond beauty, the business is dedicated to sustainability and ethical sourcing. This means prioritising cruelty-free formulations, using recyclable packaging where possible and avoiding harmful ingredients.

As a fast-growing brand, The Beauty Crop needed a fulfilment partner that could support the high-performing Shopify store. J&J® has supported the business with cost-effective next-day delivery and a clear, simple inventory set up. J&J® enabled one to two-day delivery to Europe, North America and Australia thanks to their global network of fulfilment centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using J&J®’s proprietary ControlPort™ platform, The Beauty Crop has real-time visibility over inventory and fulfilment activity, ensuring smarter decision making and the knowledge that no product will accidentally go out of stock or out of date, maximising stock utilisation and margin protection.

The Beauty Crop also took part in J&J®’s recent pop-up shop experience, POP. This gave the brand the opportunity to step into the world of physical retail for the first time, meeting customers face-to-face and bringing the brand to life in a dynamic, in-person setting.

Ning Cheah, Founder of The Beauty Crop, said: “We’ve always believed beauty should be fun, accessible and non-toxic, and J&J have helped us take this vision worldwide. We have total visibility over stock levels and order journeys, and the headache of logistics has been eliminated.”

“We have a dedicated account manager which has been incredibly helpful, they are always on hand to support us if we have any issues or questions. This means our time has been freed up to focus more on product development, marketing, and building stronger connections with our customers. The team at J&J can meet the fulfilment requirements we have at the pace our customers expect, and we can’t thank the team enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Dempsey, CEO of J&J® Global Fulfilment, added: “Ning and the team at The Beauty Crop are fantastic, and the growth of the business in recent years speaks for itself with over 160,000 D2C orders dispatched. Scaling a business, especially across borders, can be very daunting and so we are thrilled to have been able to support the team so far and cannot wait to see where it goes in the future.”