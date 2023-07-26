A rough completion date has been revealed by one of the builders working on the site

Take a look inside a huge former toy store in Northampton which is being converted into a massive Home Bargains site.

Transformation works at the old Toys R Us site in St James’ Retail Park in Towcester Road have been ongoing since the start of June.

The vacant unit is being turned into a giant Home Bargains superstore after West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved the application in July 2022.

What we know so far...

The once popular Toys R Us store closed down in 2018 after the company went bust and has been vacant ever since.

In April 2022, plans to open a Home Bargains were unveiled, promising to create up to 100 jobs.

According to planning papers, Home Bargains did look at other sites in the town to move in to including the former Sainsbury's store in Princes Walk in the Grosvenor Centre, as well as the former BHS store in Abington Street, deciding against both options.

The company said the Sainsbury's site, although nearly perfect for floorspace, was not suitable due to the need for trolleys and easy access to car parking, which would be via lifts and escalators in the Grosvenor Centre.

The BHS site is also going to be converted into flats by WNC, so Home Bargains decided against submitting an application to move in there.

Latest information…

Chronicle & Echo went down to the site on Wednesday (July 26) to see what we could find out, considering Home Bargains has been quiet surrounding the opening – here’s what we saw.

An army of builders are in, around and even on top of the site getting it up to scratch. The iconic Toys R Us signage has been stripped off from the front of the building. Fencing has been erected all the way around the site. The inside of the building is completely derelict as builders appear to be at the very start of refurbishment works.

One of the builders told this newspaper on Wednesday (July 26) that it will be around another six to seven weeks until the refurbishment is complete.

An opening date has not yet been revealed but Home Bargains has once again been contacted for comment.

1 . Toys R Us The former Toys R Us store in St James' Retail Park is being transformed into a Home Bargains superstore Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

2 . Toys R Us The former Toys R Us store in St James' Retail Park is being transformed into a Home Bargains superstore Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

3 . Toys R Us The former Toys R Us store in St James' Retail Park is being transformed into a Home Bargains superstore Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

4 . Toys R Us The former Toys R Us store in St James' Retail Park is being transformed into a Home Bargains superstore Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales