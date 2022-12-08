Plans APPROVED to open brand new budget retailer at former Toys R Us store in Northampton

Plans have been APPROVED to open a brand new store at the former Toys R Us site in a busy part of Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council has given the go-ahead for a Home Bargains to open at the disused Toys R Us building in St James Retail Park on the Towcester Road.

Plans to open the new Home Bargains store, which would create up to 100 jobs, were unveiled in April this year.

The once popular Toys R Us store closed down in 2018 after the company went bust and has been vacant ever since.

On its decision, a WNC planning officer said: "The proposal would facilitate the reuse of a vacant retail unit in an established retail destination and would provide direct economic benefits through the creation of new employment opportunities as well as broader economic benefits associated with bringing the unit back into economically active use.

"The proposal would also enhance customer choice.

"The development would not have any significant adverse impact on the vitality and viability of any centres within the surrounding area and would not result in any significant harm to highway safety. The proposal would not increase the risk of flooding on or off the site."

Home Bargains has been contacted for comment regarding a potential opening date but no one was available for comment.

The bargain retailers said in planning papers: "The proposal will result in the re-use of existing retail vacant floorspace in a well-established destination and ensure its long occupancy. This in turn will make a positive economic contribution to the area. Home Bargains will create up to 100 new jobs and will invest in the local economy as a result of the refurbishment works and store fit out."

