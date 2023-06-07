Much-anticipated bargain superstore moves one step closer to opening in popular Northampton retail park

A much-anticipated bargain store has moved one step closer to opening at a busy retail park in Northampton – here’s what we know so far.

Scaffolding has gone up this month (June) around the former Toys R Us site in St James Retail Park in Towcester Road, near Far Cotton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This appears to be the beginning of major works to transform the former iconic toy store, which has stood derelict for years, into a huge Home Bargains shop.

Scaffolding has gone up at the former Toys R Us site in St James Retail Park which is set to be turned into a Home Bargains. Photo taken June 1.

Although Home Bargains has been extremely quiet around the opening, their website now has the new shop in listed on their online store finder.

The bargain retailer was given the green light by West Northants Council (WNC) to move into the vacant unit back in July 2022.

In March of this year plans were approved for signage and layout, which was another hint that the retailer was one step closer to opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When green-lighting the plans, WNC said: “The proposal would facilitate the reuse of a vacant retail unit in an established retail destination and would provide direct economic benefits through the creation of new employment opportunities as well as broader economic benefits associated with bringing the unit back into economically active use."

Planning papers say that the store will create up to 100 new jobs and ‘will invest in the local economy as a result of the refurbishment works and store fit out’.

This move has left many asking what will happen to the Home Bargains in St Peter’s Way Retail Park, which has recently been bought by Northhold Group from DTZ Investors for an undisclosed fee.