South Midlands Authorities announce launch of new Business Board

The South Midlands Authorities is pleased to announce the formation of a new Business Board, established to act as the voice for businesses across the region.

The Business Board will provide strategic advice to the South Midlands Authorities Board on matters of specific interest to businesses.

Its mission is to ensure that the economic strategy of the South Midlands aligns with the needs and opportunities faced by businesses in the region. By doing so, the Business Board aims to drive sustainable economic growth and enhance the region’s competitive edge.

Cllr Jim Weir, Business Board Lead and Deputy Mayor of Bedford Borough Council, said: “The Business Board will play a pivotal role in helping to shape the future economic strategy of the South Midlands. It will work closely with existing advisory groups, including the Growth Hub Board and the Careers Hub Steering Group; ensuring that the business community’s voice is integral to the decision-making process.

“Following the creation of the South Midlands Authorities, and the proposed plans towards devolution, the creation of the South Midlands Business Board further demonstrates the commitment all six Local Authorities have towards working together for the economic benefit of the entire South Midlands.”

Cllr Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The Business Board offers a fantastic opportunity for our area to engage and influence at a regional level.

“We have some fantastic representation on the board including Jason from Prologis as Chair, along with other colleagues from Cosworth, Silverstone and the University of Northampton.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how delegates from these and other high-profile businesses across the South Midlands will help shape our economic approach in the years to come.”

After a comprehensive recruitment process, 15 leaders have been invited to form the first cohort of Board members. They bring a wealth of experience and expertise from various sectors. Their diverse backgrounds will ensure that the Business Board is well-equipped to address the multifaceted challenges and opportunities within the region.

Chair:

Jason Longhurst, Prologis UK

Board Members:

Suzanna Austin, FSB

Naomi Butters, ICENA

Paul Clarke, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions Ltd

Nick Greenway, Cosworth

Stephen Henson, TC Group

Oliver Jaycock, London Luton Airport

Phil Lawrie, Silverstone Museum

Michael Moran, 2020 Developments Ltd

Andy Paul, Fliweel.tech

Viren Patel, Open University

Keith Purdie, Colworth Park

Justin Richardson, Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce

Dr Cathy Smith, University of Northampton

Prof Leon Terry, Cranfield University

Business Board Chair, Jason Longhurst shared: “It is a pleasure to Chair the Business Board and represent the region. The South Midlands is a thriving area for businesses with more opportunities to sustainably grow. Our role is to ensure that we bring the voice of those businesses, all sectors and together represent their views, needs and ambitions to the South Midlands Authorities. Public and Private collaboration is key to the future success of the South Midlands Region for our communities, businesses and wider UK economy.”

For further information on the Business Board, please visit: www.southmidlands.org.uk