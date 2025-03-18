Second former Dobbies in Northampton set to reopen next month as family-run garden centre company takes over

The second former Dobbies in Northampton is set to reopen next month, as a family-run garden centre company has taken over the site.

Dobbies in Wootton, next to Waitrose in Newport Pagnell Road, closed at the start of March this year, as part of as wider restructuring plan across the national company. The shock closure was announced in February.

British Garden Centres (BGC) – a family-run firm that has 72 sites around the country – has acquired the site and is currently working to rebrand and restock the garden centre.

The firm has now confirmed it hopes to reopen ‘Northampton Garden Centre’ to customers in early April.

British Garden Centres said it will "retain the existing team and work with them to refurbish the site, to ensure the centre's future growth and position as a community hub”. The firm confirmed all current jobs in the garden centre and restaurant will be retained and there will be another six to eight jobs available in the garden centre and around 15 in the restaurant. In good news for families, the much-loved soft play at the site is also set to stay, according to BGC.

Charles Stubbs, founder and director of BGC previously said: “We're thrilled to welcome Northampton Garden Centre to the British Garden Centres family. The acquisition will give us a fantastic opportunity to transform and revitalise this site, creating a destination the community will love.

"We can’t wait to get started and looking forward to welcoming customers, old and new back to the store.”

Neighbouring former Dobbies site in Rugby has also been rescued by BGC and has now reopened. Take a look at photos of Rugby’s opening event here.

Northampton’s other Dobbies, in Harlestone Heath, closed in December 2024. The site has been taken over by Blue Diamond, which runs popular garden centre Beckworth Emporium near Mears Ashby.

The Harlestone Heath venue will reopen on Monday (March 24) after major refurbishment, including making the cafe bigger. The centre will offer a wide range of products, a large plant area, a newly designed cafe called ‘Rambler’s Rest’, houseplants, artificial flowers, clothing, Pet’s Corner and outdoor garden items. Take a look around the new Harlestone Heath garden centre with our sneak peak pictures here.