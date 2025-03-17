The new owners of a garden centre on the edge of Northampton have spoken out for the first time ahead of the grand opening next week.

Blue Diamond is set to open its Harlestone Heath Garden Centre, at the former Dobbies opposite Harlestone Firs, next Monday (March 24) at 9am.

Alan Roper, Managing Director of Blue Diamond, has spoken to Chronicle and Echo ahead of the launch.

He said: “We liked the location; it has a nice feel to it, a lovely backdrop, and we’ve got the walkers from Harlestone Firs.

"What I like about this site is that it’s always been independent. It was a strong gardener’s garden centre, so, first and foremost, this will be a gardener’s garden centre. For me, it’s a brilliant centre to run a gardener’s garden centre, and that’s why we’re here.”

The site has undergone a major refurbishment over the past few months since Blue Diamond took over the site in the New Year.

The centre will offer a wide range of products, a large plant area, a newly designed café called ‘Rambler’s Rest’, houseplants, artificial flowers, clothing, Pet’s Corner, and outdoor garden items.

In addition to the plant offerings, Blue Diamond has made the café bigger.

Mr Roper said: “Our restaurants are so amazingly brilliant; they’re fantastic. They get so much demand, we needed to put more tables and chairs in. We’ve put in our Origins café, and everything is homemade to a high standard. We’re going to call this ‘Rambler’s Rest,’ so when people are finished rambling, they can have a rest in the café.”

Other facilities include free parking, baby changing, pushchair access, gift vouchers, home delivery, a carry-to-car service, and coach parties. Dogs are welcome, but the soft play area has been removed.

Blue Diamond also runs the highly rated Beckworth Emporium in Mears Ashby.

Asked to compare this site to Beckworth, Mr Roper said: “They’re quite different. That’s what I like about this site. I wanted very much to put our front foot towards gardening and plants. Still, we need the other offers to survive year-round, so we can’t just sell gardening. Hence, we need the restaurant and other things. The difference is, this is more a gardener’s garden centre, whereas Beckworth has a big farm shop, butcher, and restaurant. It was built on the food principle, and gardening came later. This is going to be built on the gardening principle.”

He believes Blue Diamond’s approach will set it apart from other garden centres that have come before.

Mr Roper said: “If people didn’t enjoy the Wyevale experience, didn’t enjoy the Dobbies experience, they should come here because what we do and deliver is a thousand times better than what the other two groups did. Dobbies are dead and weren’t very successful. We’re successful because we’re passionate about what we do and offer a really good deal for the gardening public.”

When asked about the company's secret to success, he said: “My team, our passion, caring, putting people first, whether it’s customers or employees. It’s about putting people first and reinvesting the money we make back into the business all the time. Giving customers a great experience.”

Looking ahead to the opening, he added: “I’m quite relaxed about it. I’m confident there’s still a huge market for a garden-oriented garden centre. I’m very confident that the local people of Northampton and surrounding areas will embrace this. We’re pleased to be in Northampton!”

Blue Diamond has created 90 new jobs, with many of the original 30 Dobbies staff returning, alongside new hires.

The garden centre will open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5:30pm and Sunday from 10:30am to 4:30pm. The restaurant will open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.