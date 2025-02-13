Jobs and soft play update as huge UK garden centre company inch closer to takeover of second Northampton Dobbies store set to close

A leading garden centre company which announced a shock takeover of a Northampton store this week has good news about jobs at the site and the ever popular soft play.

British Garden Centres (BGC) has confirmed to the Chron that all current jobs will be retained in the garden centre and restaurant within the Newport Pagnell Road store once it takes over from Dobbies.

Plus, there is more good news with an anticipated further six to eight jobs being created in the garden centre and about 15 roles within the restaurant.

A spokeswoman for BGC said: “All roles will be retained in the garden centre and restaurant.

British Garden Centres is taking over Dobbies in Newport Pagnell Road, Northampton

“We anticipate adding a further 6-8 jobs in the garden centre and about 15 jobs created in the restaurant.”

And in more good news for parents who head to the cafe area with little ones, BGC have confirmed to the Chron that the much-loved soft play is set to stay.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday (February 11), British Garden Centres said it was ‘excited’ to reveal that it is taking over the Dobbies Northampton site in Newport Pagnell Road, Wootton.

The Newport Pagnell Road store had not previously been earmarked for closure by Dobbies which announced a number of units would close down – including the one in Harlestone.

The acquisition of the The Newport Pagnell Road store will see British Garden Centres, the UK's largest family-run garden centre group, expand its portfolio to 72 stores, with the takeover expected to be completed in March.

Northampton Garden Centre will temporarily close for rebranding and restocking.

British Garden Centres said it will ‘retain the existing team and work with them to refurbish the site, to ensure the centre's future growth and position as a community hub.’

Charles Stubbs, Founder and Director of British Garden Centres said: “We're thrilled to welcome Northampton Garden Centre to the British Garden Centres family. The acquisition next month will give us a fantastic opportunity to transform and revitalise this site, creating a destination the community will love.

"We're committed to working with the existing team to achieve this and bring new jobs to Northampton.

"We can’t wait to get started and looking forward to welcoming customers, old and new back to the store.”

British Garden Centres is also taking over the former Dobbies in Rugby which was earmarked for closure as part of a restructuring plan to shut 'unprofitable' stores. The Warwickshire centre - known as Rugby Garden Centre - will aim to reopen in early March. The restaurant there is set to be renovated and a carvery added, creating 12-15 jobs. The garden centre will also recruit 8-10 seasonal and permanent staff.

The group is owned and led by The Stubbs family, who also own and operate Woodthorpe Leisure Park in Lincolnshire. BGC was launched in 1987 with the opening of Woodthorpe Garden Centre by brothers Charles and Robert Stubbs. Since 2018 it has expanded rapidly with the acquisition of 50 garden centres allowing it to grow from its heartland to the business it is now with 72 garden centres spread from Carmarthen to Ramsgate, Wimborne to East Durham.

The group has a team of 3,000 colleagues working across the garden centres, restaurants, growing nurseries, distribution centres, Woodthorpe Leisure Park, and Woody’s Restaurant & Bar.

Dobbies in Harlestone is being taken over by Blue Diamond – which also owns Beckworth Emporium.